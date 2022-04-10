Imran Khan - a leader whose cricketing career overshadowed his political journey

Khan failed to pass his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 due to defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition

Imran Khan - a leader whose cricketing career overshadowed his political journey

Pakistan's cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan. Reuters file photo

Islamabad, April 9

Pakistan's cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan, who turned his shaky team into champions in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, failed to repeat the same charisma in politics where he was run out by a determined Opposition in the middle of his first innings.

Khan, who effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, dissolved Parliament and called for fresh election on April 3 after the deputy speaker blocked a no-confidence motion against him.

However, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in a landmark 5-0 verdict on April 7 struck down the deputy speaker's ruling and ordered the speaker to call a session on April 9 to organise the no-confidence vote.

Khan failed to pass his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 due to defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition. He is the first premier in Pakistan whose fate was decided through a trust vote.

The Oxford-educated Pasthun came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan' but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control.

Khan apparently also lost support of the powerful Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI spy agency chief last year. Finally he agreed but it soured his ties with the army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Khan, whose 21-year cricketing career overshadowed his 26-year political journey, treated almost all Opposition leaders with disdain, often using derogatory remarks for them while in power, giving them a reason to unite under one banner and successfully topple his government.

Last time when Khan sought a trust vote, he comfortably won it after an embarrassing defeat in a hotly-contested Senate election in March 2021.

Khan launched Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which means the movement for justice, in 1996, but struggled to break the dominance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - the two main political parties that have been repeatedly in power when the military was not ruling the country.

Unable to break PML-N and PPP dominance for years, he even once said, "In Pakistan politics is hereditary", referring to the leaders of PML-N and PPP parties which are led by the Sharif family and the Bhutto family respectively.

Khan became a Member of Parliament in 2002. He was again elected to the National Assembly in 2013.

One year after elections, in May 2014, Khan alleged that the polls were rigged in favour of the ruling PML-N led by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In August 2014, Khan led a rally of his supporters from Lahore to Islamabad, demanding Sharif's resignation and investigation into alleged electoral fraud.

Khan led his party to victory in the 2018 general elections during which he had promised to crackdown on corruption, enact anti-poverty programmes, improve healthcare and education and turn his country into an Islamic welfare state.

While in power, Khan repeatedly talked about making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. However, he failed to fix the economy and the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control.

On the foreign policy front, Khan had frosty relations with the West, especially the US. Khan tried to cultivate close ties with Russia while further strengthening ties with all weather ally China.

During Khan's tenure, ties between Pakistan and India were further strained in 2019 when a Pakistan-based terror group killed 40 CRPF personnel in a suicide attack in February, forcng India to bomb the terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An intense aerial confrontation ensued between both countries the next day, in which Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured and later released by Pakistan.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

Khan, who insists that the Kashmir dispute remained a big issue between the two countries, raised the issue on multiple forums including the United Nations during his tenure.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.

Later in 2019, Prime Minister Khan formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their religion's holiest sites in Pakistan without needing a visa.

Khan, once touted as Pakistan's most eligible bachelor for his rugged Pathani good looks, married thrice. His previous two marriages ended in divorce.

His first marriage was with Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which lasted 9 years. Khan has two sons from her. His second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 ended after a brief 10 months.

In 2018, Khan married for the third time. This time with his "spiritual guide" Bushra Maneka.

Khan was born in Mianwali in 1952 to Ikramullah Khan Niazi and Shaukat Khanum. His father descended from the Pashtun Niazi tribe of the Shermankhel clan.

He attended Aitchison College in Lahore and the Royal Grammar School Worcester in England.

Khan played Test cricket for Pakistan between 1971 and 1992, and was captain of the national team when they won the World Cup in 1992 - the country's first and only victory in that tournament. PTI ZH AKJ

ZH

ZH

04100132

NNNN

#imran khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan political crisis: Prime Minister Imran Khan loses trust vote, govt falls

2
Himachal

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

3
Diaspora

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

4
Punjab

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

5
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

6
Punjab

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Bhiwani judge for not obeying orders

8
Punjab

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

9
Entertainment

‘Mera pind, mere khet’: Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill shares serene picture from gurdwara, breaks into ‘gidda’ with neighbours

10
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia to get better facilities in jail

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM

Pakistan political crisis: Prime Minister Imran Khan loses trust vote, govt falls

Govt files review petition in Supreme Court challenging its...

Imran Khan leaves Pak PM's official residence

Imran Khan leaves Pak PM's official residence

PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted that he saw off Khan...

Imran Khan - a leader whose cricketing career overshadowed his political journey

Imran Khan - a leader whose cricketing career overshadowed his political journey

Khan failed to pass his toughest political test since assumi...

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Bharat Bhushan Ashu appointed Punjab Congress working presid...

Covishield, Covaxin rate drops to Rs 225 per shot a day before booster dose

Covid-19 vaccine boosters for all adults from Sunday, per dose cost capped at Rs 375

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech cut vaccine costs to Rs 225 ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Alarm bells for private goods carriers as long-route cargo shifts to Railways

3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

Amritsar boy Rishabh Chaturvedi all set for finale of India’s Got Talent

One more Congress councillor joins AAP in Amritsar

Procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

RITES’ 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

78 unrecognised schools continue operations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Panjab varsity Chancellor orders fresh polls for choosing 6 fellows from constituency of faculties to PU Senate

Vicky Middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

At 42.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records April’s hottest day in 5 years

At 42.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records April’s hottest day in 5 years

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

MLA holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi honoured for raising farmers' issue in British Parliament

Jalandhar: Jail inmate tries to run away from court, held

Left leaders protest, seek release of political prisoners

Kathak guru Malti Shyam enthrals audience

~40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Rs 40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint in Ludhiana

7 firearms recovered from Ludhiana man

Sahnewal ayurveda centre robbery cracked

Students protest in Ludhiana as 3 Canadian colleges, agents yet to refund fee

LIP's Simarjeet Singh Bains declared 'proclaimed person' for 'violating' Covid-19 norms

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala district

Punjabi University to study, document farmers' protest

Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes