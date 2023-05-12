Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail in graft case

PTI

Islamabad, May 12

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for his pre-arrest bail in a graft case amid tight security.

Khan, 70, was arrested from the premises of the IHC on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case. His arrest by paramilitary Rangers sparked widespread protests across Pakistan, prompting the deployment of the Army here as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The IHC upheld his arrest but a three-member Supreme Court bench on Thursday declared his detention “illegal” and ordered his immediate release. The apex court directed police to keep him in the Supreme Court's protection and produce him before the high court at 11 am.

"The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against petitioner is invalid and unlawful," the bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah said in its order.

During the hearing, the court remarked that since Khan had surrendered to the high court where he was present to secure pre-arrest bail in the case, the entire process should start from the same point where it was interrupted by his arrest.

"The petitioner is directed to be produced before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow i.e. 12.05.2023 at 11:00 am for hearing of his Writ Petition filed to challenge the NAB action against him in the Al-Qadir Trust Case," it said.

He arrived at the court amid tight security.

Footage aired on television show a large number of police and Rangers officials deployed outside the court premises and barbed wire placed in front of the gate.

Footage from outside the IHC also showed many lawyers shouting slogans expressing solidarity with him.