Imran Khan back at Lahore home after bail

PTI

Lahore, May 13

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reached his residence here on Saturday morning after a prolonged standoff with authorities in Islamabad during which he was made to stay in the court premises.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted him protective bail for two weeks in a corruption case and barred the authorities from arresting the former PM in any case registered anywhere in the country until Monday.

Three different benches of the IHC granted relief to the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief who was escorted to the court amid tight security.

Before his departure for Lahore after securing blanket bails from the IHC in a number of cases related to treason and violence and one related to the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case in which he was arrested earlier this week, Khan was allegedly made to stay more than three hours in the court by the Islamabad police on the security details. He left the court premises after a protracted standoff with authorities.

Upon reaching his residence , Khan was given a warm welcome by PTI workers who showered rose petals on his vehicle.