Imran Khan booked for land fraud

Lahore, June 11
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was booked on Sunday in yet another case related to the purchase of over 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at throwaway prices through fraud in country’s Punjab.
The total number of cases against the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief has now swelled to over 140 following his ouster as the prime minister of Pakistan in April last year.
Khan’s cases mostly relate to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption and fraud.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment of Punjab registered a case against Khan.
