 Imran Khan expresses ‘deep regret’ over controversial remarks against female judge : The Tribune India

Imran Khan expresses ‘deep regret’ over controversial remarks against female judge

Khan said that he 'never meant to hurt her feelings and if her feelings have been hurt, it is deeply regretted', adding that he 'neither meant to threaten the lady judge nor could he think of doing so'

Imran Khan expresses ‘deep regret’ over controversial remarks against female judge

Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan. AP/PTI

PTI

Islamabad, September 7

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed “deep regret” over his provocative remarks against a female judge but once again stopped short of tendering an unconditional apology in a contempt of court case.

During a rally in Islamabad on August 20, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief threatened to file cases against top police officials, the election commission and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

Khan had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the Islamabad Police, and said she should “prepare herself as the action would be taken against her.” Hours after the speech, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his rally.

He personally appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 31 which expressed dissatisfaction over his written response to the show-cause notice issued by the court. However, the court also offered him a second opportunity to file a proper response in writing.

In the supplementary reply, Khan stated that the remarks were “unintentional and not meant to be directed towards the lady judge for whom he has a lot of respect”.

Khan said that he “never meant to hurt her feelings and if her feelings have been hurt, it is deeply regretted”, adding that he “neither meant to threaten the lady judge nor could he think of doing so”.

The former premier also assured the court that he has huge respect for the judiciary including the Subordinate judiciary and he […] believes that judges of the Subordinate/District judiciary are performing vital functions for dispensation of justice”.

He also added that he had “enormous respect” for the judiciary, “stands firmly for the rights of women in Pakistan” and “strongly supports the idea of greater induction and representation of lady judges”.

“The Respondent [Imran] also assures this Hon’ble Court that he would not shy away from expressing his remorse to her,” according to a statement.

A five-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minal­lah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aur­an­gzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar, is hearing the contempt case.

During the previous hearing, the Chief Justice observed that he was expecting Khan would admit to making a mistake in his reply.

“I was expecting that you would go to the courts and say that you trust them (the courts),” he said, adding that the response disappointed him.

He also remarked that apparently Khan had failed to realise the gravity of what he had said.

The IHC is set to take up the hearing on Thursday and it would be interesting if Khan’s supplementary response satisfies the court or if he earns another rebuke.

Last month, Khan showed his willingness to withdraw his controversial remarks against a female judge but stopped short of tendering an apology.

“The respondent (Khan) submits with humility that if the words he uttered are regarded as inappropriate, he is willing to take them back,” Khan said in his reply submitted to the court.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a U.S.-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

#imran khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

After viral video shows 'poor man in Mercedes' picking up cheap wheat in Hoshiarpur, the real story comes out

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry cremated, no top Tata official present

4
Punjab

AAP's excise policy for Punjab under lens, ED raids houses of top officials

5
Chandigarh

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

6
Punjab

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over pending salaries of Punjab employees

7
Chandigarh

India-Australia T20 tie: Purchase tickets online from September 11

8
Chandigarh

Students’ poll: Brawl outside SD College in Chandigarh

9
Punjab

Engagement does not give fiancé right, liberty to sexually exploit fiancée: Punjab and Haryana HC

10
Diaspora

Indian-origin Suella Braverman is Home Secretary in UK PM Liz Truss's new Cabinet; Rishi Sunak allies are out

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

Punjab govt staff to receive salaries by this evening, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Punjab govt staff to receive salaries by this evening, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Claims the state faces no shortage of money

PM Modi advocates strengthening economic ties with Russia

PM Modi advocates strengthening economic ties with Russia

Pharma, diamonds, coking coal, timber to be new areas of Ind...

I-T searches on premises belonging to Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav, his family

Income Tax dept searches premises belonging to Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav

Income Tax dept sources say the searches are being conducted...

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over pending salaries of Punjab employees

The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...

Congress launches ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’; Stalin, Baghel hand over Tiranga to Rahul Gandhi

Congress launches ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’; Stalin, Baghel hand over Tiranga to Rahul Gandhi

Party leader Digvijay Singh thanks Rahul Gandhi for agreeing...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

29 years after fake encounter, Gurdaspur court sentences two accused ex-policemen to life imprisonment

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after Punjab CM's announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Amritsar: Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

More than 80 per cent govt schools in country worse than junkyards, Arvind Kejriwal says in letter to PM

More than 80 per cent govt schools in country worse than junkyards, Arvind Kejriwal says in letter to PM

Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

Delhi bans firecracker production, sale till January 1 next year

Proposal approved to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Ludhiana: F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as PUDA launches online portal to issue NOCs for properties

Ludhiana: World Bank officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store in Ludhiana's Haibowal, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

Patiala: 2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case