Home / World / Imran Khan facing "mental torture" in jail, claims sister Uzma Khanum

Imran Khan facing "mental torture" in jail, claims sister Uzma Khanum

ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Uzma Khanum, visited him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Tuesday after days of speculation over his well-being, and later claimed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was facing "severe mental torture."

Her meeting with Imran Khan on December 2 came amid mounting concern from PTI members and supporters, who had been seeking information from the authorities regarding his health, treatment in custody, and access to relatives. Following the interaction, Uzma said Imran Khan was alive but expressed alarm over his physical condition and the conditions in which he is being held.

She alleged the former premier appeared frail, emotionally shaken, and kept in isolation. "Imran Khan's health is absolutely fine. He is angry. He said that they are subjecting him to mental torture, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this," Uzma said, naming Pakistan's Army Chief.

The meeting reportedly lasted roughly 20 minutes. PTI leaders have since reiterated their demands for independent medical assessments and permission for regular legal and family visits, while there has been no official response from the government to Uzma's claims.

Rumours over Imran Khan's condition intensified after unverified reports from Afghan media claimed he had died in custody. His son, Kasim Khan, demanded evidence that the former prime minister is alive, noting on X that it has been "845 days" since Imran was jailed and that he has allegedly been held in "a death cell" for six weeks without family access.

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 in multiple cases. For more than a month, authorities have imposed tight restrictions on visits, which PTI claims are being enforced at the direction of an army officer, an accusation officials reject.

PTI maintained that allowing Uzma Khanum to meet her brother was only a starting point and said regular, unhindered meetings must now be permitted in line with court directives as political tensions continue around the incarcerated opposition leader. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

