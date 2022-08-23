Imran Khan gets 3-day protective bail in ‘terror’ case

Islamabad, August 22
Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan was on Monday granted protective bail till Thursday by the Islamabad High Court in a ‘terror’ case registered against him for threatening the police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the national capital last week.
Khan (69) has been booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), according to the FIR. His lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry filed a petition in the HC seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf. The plea stated that the PTI chairman was a “target of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for his fearless criticism and extremely bold and blunt stance against corruption and corrupt politicians. — PTI
HC to initiate contempt proceedings
A top court in Pakistan has decided to initiate contempt proceedings against former PM Imran Khan for his controversial remarks against a female sessions court judge at a rally.
