Imran Khan gets 3-day protective bail in ‘terror’ case

PTI

Islamabad, August 22

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan was on Monday granted protective bail till Thursday by the Islamabad High Court in a ‘terror’ case registered against him for threatening the police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the national capital last week.

Khan (69) has been booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), according to the FIR. His lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry filed a petition in the HC seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf. The plea stated that the PTI chairman was a “target of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for his fearless criticism and extremely bold and blunt stance against corruption and corrupt politicians. — PTI

HC to initiate contempt proceedings

A top court in Pakistan has decided to initiate contempt proceedings against former PM Imran Khan for his controversial remarks against a female sessions court judge at a rally.