Imran Khan gets bail in terror case

Islamabad, September 12
Imran Khan on Monday appeared before an anti-terrorism court here which extended the interim bail to the ousted Pakistan PM till September 20. He was booked for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the capital last month.
Khan arrived at the Islamabad ATC amid tight security and Justice Raja Jawed Hasan Abbas heard the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney-General
He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law off...
Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Ch...