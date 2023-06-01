Imran Khan gets bail till June 19 in corruption case

PTI

lahore, may 31

A Pakistan anti-corruption court on Wednesday granted bail to Imran Khan until June 19 in the Al-Qadir Trust case involving an alleged corruption of over Rs 50 billion.

Khan appeared before the Islamabad-based accountability court after the high court here earlier directed him to seek bail from the anti-corruption court within this period.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir, presiding over the hearing, granted Khan bail till June 19 against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000.