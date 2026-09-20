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Home / World / Imran Khan gets jail medical check-up amid fresh health concerns

Imran Khan gets jail medical check-up amid fresh health concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan underwent a medical check-up amid anxiety surrounding his physical well-being, according to a media report on Sunday.

Khan, aged 73, has remained incarcerated since 2023 following his conviction in a corruption matter, currently residing within the high-security Adiala Jail located in Rawalpindi.

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While his supporters have claimed that his health has deteriorated due to insufficient medical attention, prison authorities have consistently dismissed this allegation.

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According to Geo News, citing sources, a specialist team deployed from the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences conducted Khan's medical assessment.

He underwent a thorough evaluation, which encompassed screenings regarding blood pressure, cholesterol levels and his eyes.

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The report indicated that a PIMS physician directed the delegation, alongside assistance rendered by medical personnel from the Adiala Jail hospital during the procedure.

Khan has previously raised grievances regarding an eye condition and has been transferred to PIMS on multiple occasions for medical intervention.

The Supreme Court had mandated on August 18 that he be relocated to a private medical facility for care, though he was instead taken to PIMS prior to being sent back to prison following the completion of various medical tests on-site.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has petitioned for his transfer to the private Shifa International Hospital situated in Islamabad to undergo a comprehensive medical examination and therapy, concurrently voicing apprehensions over his health status.

Furthermore, the political organisation has scheduled a demonstration for September 27 aimed at pressuring the administration regarding his freedom.

Ever since his ouster from power in April 2022 via a no-confidence motion, Khan has confronted numerous legal challenges, keeping his physical condition and custodial treatment at the forefront of political discourse. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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