 Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in court today in Toshakhana case : The Tribune India

Accompanied by a convoy of his party workers, the PTI chief has departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and is en route to Islamabad

Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, March 18

A local court here is set to resume on Saturday the hearing of the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan, who avoided arrest despite a protracted effort by law-enforcement personnel to apprehend him for skipping multiple previous hearings.

Khan, the 70-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, is scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations.

Accompanied by a convoy of his party workers, the PTI chief has departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and is en route to Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Stringent security measures have been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad's G-11, where Imran is expected to arrive by noon.

A large contingent of police has been deployed in the area to provide security for Khan, who survived an assassination attempt in November last year.

The Islamabad administration on Friday night imposed Section 144 in the capital, prohibiting private companies, security guards, or individuals from carrying weapons. It is mandatory for drivers to carry their vehicle registration documents while driving.

In the last hearing on Thursday, the court rejected Imran's plea seeking the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued for him.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran, providing him with a chance to appear before the trial court on Saturday.

During Friday's hearing, Imran's lawyer Khawaja Haris submitted an undertaking by his client, assuring it that the PTI chief would appear in court on March 18.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October last year for not sharing details of the sales. The election body later filed a complaint with the district court to punish him, under criminal laws, for selling the gifts he had received as prime minister of the country.

Khan has skipped several hearings in the case.

The PTI chief has been resisting arrest in the Toshakhana case, holed up inside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, surrounded by hundreds of his supporters, who have fought pitched battles with the police and Rangers over the past few days, resulting in injuries to more than 60 people, mostly policemen. 

Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opposition comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah

Says there are certain issues which are above politics and e...

India never halted trade relations with Pakistan: Indian diplomat

Suresh Kumar, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, ...

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

He died during the wrestling team's first training day of th...

Rain in region brings down temperatures

Chandigarh and nearby areas receive rain


