 Imran Khan likely to appear before Lahore High Court on Monday : The Tribune India

Imran Khan likely to appear before Lahore High Court on Monday

He will appear in cases registered against him for torching house of Corps Commander and other incidents of violence erupted after his arrest last week

Imran Khan likely to appear before Lahore High Court on Monday

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Lahore, May 14

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court on Monday in the cases registered against him for torching the house of the Corps Commander here and other incidents of violence erupted after his arrest last week.

Khan returned to his Lahore home on Saturday after having locked himself in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises for hours for fear of re-arrest despite being granted bail on Friday. The IHC had granted 70-year-old Khan bail, barring the authorities from arresting him in all the cases registered beyond May 9 and asked him to approach the Lahore High Court for further relief on May 15.

In the Al Qadir Trust case, in which National Accountability Bureau arrested the former cricketer-turned politician on May 9, the IHC granted him pre-arrest bail for two weeks.

The Supreme Court had declared Khan’s arrest from the IHC premises illegal and referred the matter to the IHC.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is likely to appear before the LHC to seek pre-arrest bail in six cases registered against him in Lahore and other parts of Punjab province after May 9,” a senior leader from Khan’s party told PTI on Sunday.

He said Khan held a meeting of the party leaders (who still managed to evade arrest) at his Zaman Park residence here and discussed the party’s future strategy. His appearance before the LHC was also discussed.

He said the government and the establishment are desperate to arrest Khan in any frivolous case.

The Punjab police on May 10 booked Khan and hundreds of his party workers for attacking and setting on fire the Corps Commander House in Lahore besides registering five other FIRs against him for inciting his supporters to attack and damage the state buildings and military installations.

Khan and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others have been framed under murder, terrorism and 20 other heinous offences for attacking the senior military commander house known as ‘Jinnah House’ in Lahore Cantonment on last Tuesday.

The arrest of Khan on Tuesday by the Pakistan Rangers at the IHC premises triggered unrest in Pakistan that continued till Friday and led to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the protesters.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan’s party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

Punjab Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar told a press conference on Sunday that over 3,500 people have been arrested in Punjab province for their involvement in violence erupted after Khan’s arrest. He said most of them will be tried in anti-terrorism courts.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

3
Trending

Watch: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as she sings 'Ve Maahi' at their engagement

4
Nation

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

5
Nation

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

6
Nation

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

7
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind's crest plume

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court: Appoint administrator for Mehatpur Truckers' Cooperative Society

9
Chandigarh

CBSE Class X: Ritwik tops city

10
Jalandhar

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

‘Who will be Karnataka CM?’: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Bengaluru today

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

In another resolution CLP thanks 6.5 crore Kannadigas for re...

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed CBI director

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

He has been appointed to the CBI director's post for a perio...

Defence ministry imposes phased ban on import of 928 components to promote domestic industry

Defence ministry imposes phased ban on import of 928 components to promote domestic industry

Ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs ...

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

Deceased was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and wa...


Cities

View All

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

12% hike in wheat arrival at grain markets in Amritsar district

Helmets distributed at road safety awareness camp

O&M workers will get all benefits: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Help popularise ASR technique: Phoolka to Akal Takht Jathedar

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results declared

CISCE results: Pass percentage in Class 10 at 98.94 pc, Class 12 at 96.93 pc

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

Delhi girl who left home after Class 12 result found dead in drain

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

Court grants bail to accused in Kanjhawala case

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Woman jumps into canal, dies

Two held with 50K banned pills

2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib