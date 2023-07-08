Imran Khan moves Supreme Court against Islamabad High Court’s order on Toshakhana case

PTI

Islamabad, July 7

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party chief and former PM Imran Khan has petitioned in Supreme Court (SC) against the Islamabad High Court’s (HC) directive to the trial court that had asked for a re-examination of the maintainability of the Toshakhana corruption case within a week.

IMF to talk to parties on bailout plan The IMF will seek support of Pakistan’s parties, including Imran Khan’s PTI, for a recently announced $3 billion bailout programme, as the country prepares for national elections.

Khan, 70, was indicted in the Toshakhana corruption case on May 10 by Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who rejected objections about the admissibility of the case.

Khan had challenged the admissibility of the case before the HC which set aside the verdict of the trial court. The HC bench had stated that the trial court had dismissed the petition of Khan on weak grounds. The bench asked the lower court to consider the petition of Khan as pending.

In the petition, Khan contended the HC had committed a jurisdiction error in remanding the case to the same trial judge against whom an application had been filed for transfer of the case.