DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Imran Khan names Mahmood Khan Achakzai as National Assembly opposition leader

Imran Khan names Mahmood Khan Achakzai as National Assembly opposition leader

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the post of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) and Azam Khan Swati for the Senate, Dawn reported.

Advertisement

"Azam Khan Swati has been nominated as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate," PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said on Wednesday. He further said that Imran has requested five names to decide on his nominee for the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly,

The announcement follows the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) disqualification of PTI's Omar Ayub Khan as the National Assembly's opposition leader and Shibli Faraz from the Senate opposition leadership, along with other opposition MNAs and MPAs, after their convictions in the May 9 (2023) cases. Both PTI opposition leaders were formally removed from their posts on August 8.

Advertisement

Notably on May 9, 2023, Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case while making a court appearance in Islamabad, triggering nationwide protests by his supporters who blame the Pakistan army for the PTI leader's arrest.

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Raja said Imran had nominated Achakzai, who currently leads the Tehreek-i-Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), to replace Ayub.

Advertisement

"The PTI founder has entrusted the matter of by-elections [to seats vacated after recent convictions of lawmakers in May 9 cases] to the party's political committee," he said.

"A political committee meeting will be held later today, where a decision will be made in this regard," Raja added, Dawn reported.

Last week, the Peshawar High Court had issued a stay order for the appointments of new opposition leaders in the NA and Senate, and also issued notices to the ECP, seeking its response to two separate petitions filed by Ayub and Faraz challenging their disqualification and de-notification as MNA and Senator, respectively.

The PTI is part of a coalition of six opposition parties, working under the TTAP banner, which was formed last year. Earlier this month, the alliance held a multi-party conference, appealing for a new social contract to restore the Constitution and democracy.

The TTAP formalised its organisational structure in July, declaring blanket support for all anti-government protests. During a press conference, Raja announced Achakzai's appointment as TTAP chairman, with PTI's Asad Qaiser serving as Secretary General, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts