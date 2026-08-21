DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Imran Khan returns to Adiala Jail following SC-ordered hospital checkup

Imran Khan returns to Adiala Jail following SC-ordered hospital checkup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:28 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 21 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was transferred back to Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Friday following a brief medical evaluation at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, local media reported, Dawn reported, citing media reports.

Advertisement

The movement took place under maximum security protocols in strict compliance with directives issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan earlier in the week.

Advertisement

The incarcerated founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was transported via Pitras Bukhari Road and entered the hospital complex through Gate No. 1.

Advertisement

Ahead of his arrival, law enforcement agencies established a high-security perimeter around the medical centre.

Both Pitras Bukhari Road and Service Road South were completely sealed off to civilian traffic on Thursday night. Over 800 law enforcement personnel--drawn from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, city administration, and Rangers--were deployed to secure the facility.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, the visual security footprint rivalled the extraordinary arrangements seen during the historic Panamagate proceedings against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Federal Judicial Academy.

Joint operational teams comprising capital police and jail officials coordinated the transit logistics to ensure zero breach during the ex-premier's brief stay.

The top court had ordered the federal government to move the ex-premier to the private medical facility within two days to conduct a thorough health assessment.

Khan, who has been incarcerated since 2023, serving a 14-year sentence linked to the Toshakhana case, was brought to the hospital following concerns regarding fluctuating blood pressure and related symptoms noted in recent prison medical filings.

Upon completion of the scheduled checkups and preliminary clinical tests ordered by the court-mandated medical framework, authorities moved Khan directly back to Adiala Jail before daybreak. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts