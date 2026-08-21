Imran Khan returns to Adiala Jail following SC-ordered hospital checkup

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 21 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was transferred back to Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Friday following a brief medical evaluation at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, local media reported, Dawn reported, citing media reports.

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The movement took place under maximum security protocols in strict compliance with directives issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan earlier in the week.

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The incarcerated founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was transported via Pitras Bukhari Road and entered the hospital complex through Gate No. 1.

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Ahead of his arrival, law enforcement agencies established a high-security perimeter around the medical centre.

Both Pitras Bukhari Road and Service Road South were completely sealed off to civilian traffic on Thursday night. Over 800 law enforcement personnel--drawn from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, city administration, and Rangers--were deployed to secure the facility.

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According to Dawn, the visual security footprint rivalled the extraordinary arrangements seen during the historic Panamagate proceedings against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Federal Judicial Academy.

Joint operational teams comprising capital police and jail officials coordinated the transit logistics to ensure zero breach during the ex-premier's brief stay.

The top court had ordered the federal government to move the ex-premier to the private medical facility within two days to conduct a thorough health assessment.

Khan, who has been incarcerated since 2023, serving a 14-year sentence linked to the Toshakhana case, was brought to the hospital following concerns regarding fluctuating blood pressure and related symptoms noted in recent prison medical filings.

Upon completion of the scheduled checkups and preliminary clinical tests ordered by the court-mandated medical framework, authorities moved Khan directly back to Adiala Jail before daybreak. (ANI)

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