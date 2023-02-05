Imran Khan tells workers to be ready for ‘Jail Bharo’ stir

Lahore, February 4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday instructed his workers and supporters to prepare for the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (fill the prison movement) against the federal government for inflicting custodial torture on his party leaders and delay in announcing fresh general elections.
The ousted prime minister made these comments during his television address from his Zaman Park residence on Saturday.
It comes days after sedition cases were filed against his party’s Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry and former member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar.
“I ask the people to get ready and wait for my call for ‘jail bharo tehreek’. There will not be that much space in Pakistani jails to have them all,” Khan said.
“Wait for my call... I will give you the signal to fill the jails.
