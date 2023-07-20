Imran Khan to face action for exposing secrets: Minister

Islamabad, July 19
Pakistan will open criminal proceedings against former PM Imran Khan on charges of exposing official secrets, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of cases the former premier has been facing.
The case is related to diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan said early last year was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government. Washington has denied being involved in any such conspiracy. The decision was taken after Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan recorded a court statement on Wednesday to the effect that a US diplomatic encrypted letter was manipulated by Khan in March 2022 to serve his political goals, Sanaullah said.
Imran lost power in a vote of no confidence in April 2022. He had said Washington got involved after his visit to Moscow. — Reuters
