DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith marries multi-millionaire financier

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith marries multi-millionaire financier

The 52-year-old filmmaker was married to the Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician for around nine years before their divorce in 2004

article_Author
PTI
London, Updated At : 05:28 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Imran Khan (L) and Jemima Goldsmith (R). File Photo
Advertisement

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan, has married for a second time to multi-millionaire financier Cameron O'Reilly, her family confirmed as they celebrated the news.

The 52-year-old filmmaker was married to the Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician for around nine years before their divorce in 2004. The couple have two sons together, Sulaiman and Kasim, who have been campaigning on behalf of their father's health while he languishes in prison in Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

"Celebrating Jemima and Cameron's wedding, with my favourite date, what a happy day," Jemima Jones, the wife of Jemima Goldsmith's brother Ben, said in a post on Instagram while posing with her husband.

Advertisement

O'Reilly, a 62-year-old Irish Australian businessman, and Jemima Goldsmith are believed to have exchanged their wedding vows at an elegant ceremony over the weekend.

The newly married couple are believed to have met through their shared interests in film and documentaries.

Advertisement

Jemima Goldsmith, founder of the production company Instinct Productions, has written and produced several shows and films, including the cross-cultural romantic comedy directed by Shekhar Kapur, 'What's Love Got to Do with It?'.

She has also edited and written for publications such as 'The New Statesman' and 'Vanity Fair' and is outspoken on human rights issues.

Last month, she took to social media on behalf of her ex-husband's incarceration in Pakistan and in support of her sons' campaign.

"This is no longer simply a Pakistani political matter. It is a human-rights emergency," she wrote.

She said: He has deep and lifelong ties to Britain. He studied at Oxford University, captained Oxford University cricket and spent years playing county cricket in England. His relationship with this country stretches back more than half a century. His charitable activities were internationally recognised, and include building the only free cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as a university.

"His sons, my two boys, Sulaiman and Kasim, are British citizens. They have been forced to watch their father's health decline from thousands of miles away, prevented from visiting him, denied visas, publicly threatened by government officials with arrest themselves, and even denied court-mandated regular phone calls."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts