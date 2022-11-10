Imran Khan's party all set to resume stalled long march today

Lahore, November 10
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is poised to resume its stalled long march on Thursday from Wazirabad in Punjab province, where an assassination attempt was made on the former premier last week.
The long march to Islamabad, demanding fresh general elections, was suspended following the attack on Khan.
Khan, 70, suffered bullet injuries in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the march on November 3.
He underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organisation.
He is advised to take rest for four to six weeks by doctors.
The former cricketer-turned-politician, who is recovering from injuries, had announced resumption of the long march on Tuesday but later the party changed the decision and rescheduled it for Thursday.
He would join the long march in Rawalpindi when it reaches there in 10 to 14 days.
