Imran Khan’s party refutes reports of ex-PM’s plane making emergency landing due to technical faults

Islamabad, September 12
A plane carrying former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to bad weather conditions over the weekend, a leader of his party has clarified, amid reports that the ex-premier escaped a mishap after it made an emergency due to a technical fall.
The clarification came from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Azhar Mashwani in response to media reports claiming Khan, 69, escaped a plane crash after it experienced technical glitches.
Khan was on his way to Gujranwala city to address a public gathering on Saturday.
“Reports of any technical fault in the aircraft are incorrect,” Mashwani wrote on his official Twitter handle.
“Chairman Imran Khan’s plane was brought back to Islamabad shortly after takeoff due to bad weather conditions,” he said.
He continued his journey to the venue by road after landing.
Khan is currently addressing rallies to mobilise support for his demand to hold early elections.
Earlier this month, a vehicle of Imran’s security convoy caught fire in Islamabad. However, the former premier remained unhurt in the incident.
The incident occurred while Imran was returning to his Bani Gala residence in the federal capital after attending a public rally.
Khan is facing contempt of court charges for making controversial remarks against a female judge.
