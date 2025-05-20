DT
He mentioned that the option of initiating a no-confidence motion is constitutionally available to all political parties. However, he noted that the Imran Khan-founded party has not considered using it at this time.
ANI
Updated At : 11:11 AM May 20, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has refuted reports claiming the party was planning to initiate a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, The Express Tribune reported.

In a statement to Express News, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan termed the reports baseless. He said, "We currently have no intention of bringing a no-confidence motion against anyone, and there have been no instructions from the PTI founder in this regard."

He mentioned that the option of initiating a no-confidence motion is constitutionally available to all political parties. However, he noted that the Imran Khan-founded party has not considered using it at this time. He said, "All media reports circulating about such a move are unfounded."

Meanwhile, Ayaz Sadiq, during an informal conversation with reporters, stated he had heard about a no-confidence motion being planned against him, The Express Tribune reported.

He said, "I've heard that a no-confidence motion is being brought against me. Whoever wants to pursue this desire may go ahead."

Expressing confidence in his position, Sadiq said that many PTI members would not support such a move. He stated, "I have always looked after everyone as Speaker. Even if the motion is presented, their own members will not support it."

Last week, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan denied any deal over PTI founder Imran Khan's case, saying that political issues must be settled through talks instead of clandestine pacts, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking outside Parliament House, Gohar Ali Khan said that "no deal has been made" with any quarter regarding Imran Khan's case. He further said that all negotiations should remain confidential and constitutional.

When asked about reports that Imran Khan had agreed to hold talks with the government, the PTI chairman said he had relayed the Pakistan Prime Minister's invitation but would not share details regarding the discussions held at Adiala jail.

He emphasised that genuine progress in national politics relied on discretion and sincerity and warned against media sensationalism. He said, "Political matters must be resolved through talks."

His statement comes after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's recent call for talks with opposition parties, which Imran Khan reportedly welcomed in principle. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

