Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's decision on reserved seats, terming the verdict "unjust and a misinterpretation of the Constitution," Geo News reported.

PTI's statement follows the Constitutional Bench of the top court's acceptance of review petitions and its decision that the Imran Khan-founded party is not eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies. The 10-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan announced the verdict.

Speaking to Geo News after the court's verdict, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed dismay over the decision, saying, "We are deeply disappointed... the decision is unfair to PTI, and the Constitution has been wrongly interpreted."

He said, "The reserved seats rightfully belonged to PTI." Khan stated that PTI has no further legal recourse after the Supreme Court's review decision on reserved seats. He further added, "We cannot take this matter to any other court after this review judgment."

Gohar Ali Khan announced that PTI will raise the issue inside and outside the parliament. In an official statement issued after the court's ruling, Imran Khan-founded party called the verdict the "darkest day in the country's constitutional history."

Imran Khan-founded party recalled that the Supreme Court had previously recognised PTI's constitutional right to the reserved seats for women and minorities. Gohar Ali Khan further stated, "That was a time when the court announced a decision by the Constitution."

PTI stated that the case was under judicial consideration for several months, Geo News reported. The statement reads, "PTI knocked on every legal door, presented every argument, and raised every constitutional point."

PTI senator Hamid Khan said the verdict was "not based on justice" and claimed that the bench did not have the authority to decide the matter. (ANI)

