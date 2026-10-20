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Home / World / Imran party moves HC against Guv rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Imran party moves HC against Guv rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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PTI
Peshawar, Updated At : 12:45 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Pakistan. File
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Pakistan’s incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Monday filed an amended petition in the Peshawar High Court, challenging the imposition of emergency and Governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on constitutional grounds.

The amended petition, filed by the party chairman, barrister Gohar Ali Khan, argued that declaring an emergency without a provincial assembly resolution violated constitutional requirements. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the only province where Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power.

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The amended petition was filed days after both houses of Pakistan's Parliament approved resolutions endorsing the emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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