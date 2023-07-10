Imran took up vile campaign against army chief: PM

PTI

Islamabad, July 9

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday accused his predecessor Imran Khan of being involved in a “vile, sinister and malicious campaign” against army chief General Asim Munir.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif said Imran was using proxies to target the army chief. “His trick of using the proxies to threaten the army chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed,” he said. The Prime Minister of Pakistan claimed that Khan was using coercive tactics to come back to power.