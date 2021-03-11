Imran under fire for remark against Maryam

Islamabad, May 21

After former Pakistan PM Imran Khan issued an objectionable statement against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz during his Multan address, politicians, journalists, and civil society members have censured Khan for his "sexist and misogynist" comments.

During his rally, Khan, referring to Maryam's Sargodha rally on May 19 in which she continually berated him, reportedly said: "Someone had sent me the speech delivered by Maryam Nawaz in Sargodha yesterday."

"In that speech, she uttered my name with such passion that I would like to tell her: Maryam, please be careful, your husband may get upset because you were constantly repeating my name." Following his comments, condemnations started pouring in from politicians and netizens on social media. PM Shehbaz Sharif, who also happens to be Maryam's paternal uncle, expressed strong disapproval of the remark. — IANS