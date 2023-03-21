Imran's nephew, aides held for attacking forces

Islamabad, March 20
The police arrested Imran Khan's nephew and a number of his supporters on Monday for their alleged involvement in the attacks on the security personnel outside a court here over the weekend where the ousted premier arrived from Lahore to appear in the much-awaited hearing in a corruption case.
Anti-graft watchdog summons his wife
Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog on Monday summoned Imran Khan’s third wife Bushra Bibi in a corruption case, a day after the police registered a terrorism case against the ousted premier. PTI
The raft of arrests was the latest amid the mounting cases filed against Imran, the chief of the main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Monday's arrests bring the total number of Imran's followers detained in Islamabad to 198 since Saturday.
Among those arrested also include Hassan Niazi, Imran's nephew. The details of the other arrests were not known immediately. His supporters threw firebombs and hurled stones at the officers as riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas. More than 50 officers were injured and a police checkpoint, several cars and motorcycles were torched.
