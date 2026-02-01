DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / In 1st address as PM, Tarique vows to build safe Bangladesh for all communities

In 1st address as PM, Tarique vows to build safe Bangladesh for all communities

Says strengthening law & order, checking graft top priorities

article_Author
PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 12:53 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka. AP/PTI
Advertisement

Bangladesh’s newly-elected PM Tarique Rahman on Wednesday vowed to strengthen the rule of law and said his government would turn the country into a safe land for people of all faiths, regardless of party, opinion, religion or ethnicity.

Advertisement

In his maiden televised address to the nation after assuming office, Rahman outlined his government’s priorities and said improving the law and order situation and strictly controlling corruption to restore peace and security were his top priorities.

Advertisement

“We want to turn this country into a safe land for every citizen. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians — regardless of party, opinion, religion, or ethnicity — whether living in the hills or the plains, this country belongs to all of us,” said the Prime Minister , who is also the chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Advertisement

“Whether you voted for BNP or not, or did not vote at all — everyone has equal rights over this government. As a Bangladeshi, every one of us has equal rights in this country, in this state,” he said.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-PM Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

Advertisement

Under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus since August 2024, Bangladesh experienced a rise in mob violence, extrajudicial killings and attacks on minority communities, especially Hindus.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts