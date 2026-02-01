In 1st address as PM, Tarique vows to build safe Bangladesh for all communities

Bangladesh’s newly-elected PM Tarique Rahman on Wednesday vowed to strengthen the rule of law and said his government would turn the country into a safe land for people of all faiths, regardless of party, opinion, religion or ethnicity.

Advertisement

In his maiden televised address to the nation after assuming office, Rahman outlined his government’s priorities and said improving the law and order situation and strictly controlling corruption to restore peace and security were his top priorities.

Advertisement

“We want to turn this country into a safe land for every citizen. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians — regardless of party, opinion, religion, or ethnicity — whether living in the hills or the plains, this country belongs to all of us,” said the Prime Minister , who is also the chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Advertisement

“Whether you voted for BNP or not, or did not vote at all — everyone has equal rights over this government. As a Bangladeshi, every one of us has equal rights in this country, in this state,” he said.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-PM Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

Advertisement

Under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus since August 2024, Bangladesh experienced a rise in mob violence, extrajudicial killings and attacks on minority communities, especially Hindus.