In a first, ‘desperate’ Pak buys cheap Russian oil

Islamabad, April 20
Cash-strapped Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil, which is expected to arrive in Karachi next month, an official said on Thursday, a decision that may provide some relief to the people already hit by skyrocketing inflation.
Pakistan, which is currently grappling with high external debt and a weak local currency, is hopeful that snapping crude at discounted rates from Russia will stabilise oil prices in the country.
Petrol now costs a record Rs 282 per litre, following the revision announced by the government last week.
“We have placed our orders and the first consignment,” an official in Pakistan’s Ministry of Petroleum said.
According to the deal, Pakistan will only import crude oil from Russia, and refine it through a local dealer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study
The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...