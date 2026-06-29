DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / In a first, PM Modi attends Seychelles National Day revelry as Guest of Honour

In a first, PM Modi attends Seychelles National Day revelry as Guest of Honour

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:33 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Victoria [Seychelles], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the National Day celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Independence of Seychelles.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi attended the celebrations as the Guest of Honour, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to be accorded this honour.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Day celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Independence of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to be accorded this honour. An Indian marching contingent comprising Navy and Army teams participated in the parade. An Indian Naval band also formed part of the Indian marching unit, underlining the close and special India-Seychelles partnership. In a special gesture, INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak were docked at Port Victoria, highlighting India's longstanding friendship with Seychelles. PM conveyed India's warm wishes to the people of Seychelles on this historic occasion."

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie held official talks on Sunday amid the ongoing state visit of PM Modi to the country. The talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with the leaders agreeing to further strengthen cooperation across key fronts like health, education and capacity building.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in an official statement, noted that the leaders discussed strengthening ties across health, education, capacity building, digital transformation, sustainable development, social infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime security and defence.

Advertisement

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including challenges in the Indian Ocean region, such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking and piracy. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the implementation of projects and initiatives under the Special Economic Package announced by India. Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting the development priorities of Seychelles and to further deepen the close and enduring partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts