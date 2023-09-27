In a first, US President Joe Biden joins auto workers’ strike

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday joined striking United Auto Workers members on a picket line in Wayne County, Michigan. It’s the first time a sitting President has joined a picket line in the modern US history. Reuters

Singapore blows up 100kg WW II bomb

Singapore: Bomb disposal experts in Singapore successfully disposed of a 100kg World War Two aerial bomb on Tuesday, the police said, after evacuating more than 4,000 people living nearby. The bomb was seen being detonated at a construction site with a loud boom. AP

