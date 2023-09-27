In a first, US President Joe Biden joins auto workers’ strike

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday joined striking United Auto Workers members on a picket line in Wayne County, Michigan. It’s the first time a sitting President has joined a picket line in the modern US history. Reuters
Singapore blows up 100kg WW II bomb
Singapore: Bomb disposal experts in Singapore successfully disposed of a 100kg World War Two aerial bomb on Tuesday, the police said, after evacuating more than 4,000 people living nearby. The bomb was seen being detonated at a construction site with a loud boom. AP
Tribune Shorts
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
