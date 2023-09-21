In ‘active talks’ with India for defence production: US

PTI

Washington, September 20

The US is in active talks with India to look at producing military systems in areas related to ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and ground-based conventional warfare, a senior Pentagon official said. Efforts are also on to establish a reciprocal defence procurement agreement with India, Siddharth Iyer, Director for South Asia Policy, Secretary of Defence, said here on Tuesday at an event organised by the prestigious Hudson Institute.

Indian-American Iyer said the talks between India and the US to finalise the security of supply arrangement, which would streamline the ability of defence firms to procure their requirements, were making good progress. “Our belief is that getting the US-India relationship right is not just necessary, it’s essential to achieving our strategy in the Indo-Pacific,” he added.

