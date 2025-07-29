DT
PT
Home / World / In Brief

In Brief

Agencies
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Renovations begin at Dilip Kumar’s house

Peshawar: The reconstruction and renovation work on the ancestral homes of legendary Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor officially began in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Monday. The project is set to be completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs 70 million, said the director of archaeology.

Pyongyang rejects talks with Seoul

Seoul: North Korea has no interest in any policy or proposals for reconciliation from South Korea, the powerful sister of its leader Kim Jong Un said on Monday, in the first response to peace overtures by the South’s liberal President Lee Jae Myung. Seoul says comments show great distrust between rivals.

Shaolin head monk under criminal probe

Beijing: The abbot of China’s famed 1,500-year-old Shaolin Temple is under criminal investigation for alleged embezzlement, “improper relationships” with women and fathering illegitimate children, religious authorities said. Shi Yongxin, 59, was previously a member of China’s parliament.

IAEA to visit Tehran over next two weeks

Dubai: The UN nuclear watchdog will make a visit to Iran within the next two weeks, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Meanwhile, Trump, as he held talks with the UK PM, warned that he would order fresh US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities should Tehran try to restart facilities that the United States bombed last month.

