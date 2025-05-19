Suicide bomber kills 10 in Somalia

Mogadishu: At least 10 people were killed on Sunday after a suicide bomber targeted a queue of young recruits registering at the Damanyo military base in the Somali capital Mogadishu, witnesses told the media, in an attack claimed by militant group al Shabaab. Teenagers were lining up at the base’s gate when the attacker detonated their explosives, they said. Al Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2007.

New Delhi: Romanians were voting on Sunday in a tense presidential runoff between a hard-right nationalist and a pro-Western centrist in a high-stakes election rerun that could determine the geopolitical direction of the European Union and NATO member country. The race pits front-runner George Simion, the 38-year-old leader of the hard-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, against incumbent Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.

Portuguese vote in poll for ‘fragile’ govt

Lisbon: Portuguese voters went to the polls on Sunday for a third parliamentary election in as many years, though many are bracing for more uncertainty as the vote is unlikely to deliver a stable government. Sunday’s ballot was called just one year into the centre-right minority government’s term after PM Luis Montenegro failed to win parliament’s confidence in March in a vote he himself proposed when the opposition questioned his integrity over the dealings of his family firm.