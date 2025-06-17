DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / In Cyprus, Council member Mhlapa touches PM Modi’s feet in gesture of respect

In Cyprus, Council member Mhlapa touches PM Modi’s feet in gesture of respect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured her gesture and also placed a hand on her head
article_Author
ANI
Nicosia, Updated At : 09:32 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Council Member greets PM Modi in customary Indian way in Cyprus. ANI
Advertisement

In a novel gesture, the member of the Council of Nicosia touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet as a mark of respect during PM's visit to the mediterranean country.

Advertisement

The member of council of the country's capital city, Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, while welcoming PM Modi at the historic Centre of Nicosia, touched PM's feet as mark of respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured her gesture and also placed a hand on her head. With folded hands, he smiled and appreciated her for being familiar with the Indian culture.

Advertisement

While in Cyprus, PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III - the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. The Order of Makarios III, is named after Makarios III, the first president of Cyprus is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

Advertisement

PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Christodoulides, the government and people of Cyprus for the honour. He stated that honour symbolises their unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of people of two nations.

"This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians. It is the honour of their capabilities and aspirations. It is the honour of our country's cultural brotherhood and the ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude," he said.

"This honour symbolises our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of our people. I understand the significance of this honour and accept it as a responsibility towards the relations between India and Cyprus," he added. PM Modi had arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation in over two decades. He was received by the Cypriot President at Larnaca International Airport.

Upon arrival in Cyprus, the official information page wrote in a post on X that the visit of PM Modi is "an opportunity to deepen bilateral relations between Cyprus and India." PM Modi also received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol. PM Modi and Cyprus President also interacted with leading CEOs during the business roundtable.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts