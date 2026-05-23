New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The United States will not permit Iran to hold the global energy market hostage, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised during a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday.

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According to the US State Department, the visiting Secretary also affirmed that American energy products possess the potential to diversify India's energy basket.

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Detailing the deliberations, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement, "The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed the current situation in the Middle East. The Secretary emphasised that the United States will not let Iran hold the global energy market hostage and affirmed that US energy products have the potential to diversify India's energy supply. The two officials reflected upon recent bilateral achievements, including significant investments that advance the President and Prime Minister's Mission 500 to double trade by 2030."

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The spokesperson added that Secretary Rubio underscored the strategic significance of the Washington-New Delhi partnership, noting it remains anchored in shared democratic values, extensive economic opportunities, and the robust personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

On behalf of President Trump, Secretary Rubio extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House.

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"In New Delhi, I met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to underscore the importance of the US-India relationship. We discussed the situation in the Middle East and US-India partnership in energy, securing critical supply chains, and collaboration on emerging technologies. I was pleased to invite Prime Minister Modi to the White House on behalf of the President," Rubio posted on X after the meeting.

The State Department spokesperson further mentioned that "The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed to deepen trade and defence cooperation and accelerate collaboration on critical and emerging technologies."

Rubio also expressed his appreciation for India hosting the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, looking forward to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region alongside Australia, India, and Japan.

The US Secretary of State called on Prime Minister Modi shortly after arriving in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, PM Modi stated that both democracies will continue their close cooperation for global welfare.

"Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good," PM Modi wrote on X.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the visiting Secretary briefed PM Modi on the steady upward trajectory of bilateral cooperation across several key areas, including defence, strategic technologies, trade, investment, energy security, connectivity, education, and people-to-people ties.

"Secretary Rubio shared US perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy," the PMO statement read.

The PMO added that the "Prime Minister requested Secretary Rubio to convey his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges."

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who also attended the meeting, described the dialogue on X as a "productive discussion" aimed at intensifying cooperation across key fields.

He reiterated that India remains a "vital partner" to the United States.

"Great to join Secretary Rubio for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!" Ambassador Gor posted.

In a subsequent post, Gor added, "News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!"

Earlier in the day, Rubio commenced his four-day official visit to India by landing in Kolkata, where he was received at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport by Ambassador Gor.

Accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio, the US Secretary of State visited the Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.

Rubio's itinerary from May 23 to 26, which spans Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi, carries immense diplomatic weight due to critical energy negotiations and scheduled minister-level engagements with Quad partner countries.

New Delhi is set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 26.

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will be arriving in India to join Rubio for the multilateral talks.

Prior to his departure for India, Rubio noted that Washington seeks to expand energy collaboration with New Delhi and fortify coordination via the Quad framework, characterising India as a "great ally" and "great partner" against the backdrop of international supply chain disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Saturday that Rubio's visit will inject further momentum into the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

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