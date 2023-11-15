In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 14

All hospitals in north Gaza would shut down in 48 hours, warned the local health authorities even as Israeli tanks had broken through to seize the Hamas legislative council, police headquarters and an engineering faculty used for production of weapons, said the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

The IDF had surrounded the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, under which it said was the Hamas headquarters. Hamas said there were 650 patients and 5,000-7,000 displaced civilians with the lives of 36 premature babies especially at risk. Reports said civilians trapped in the hospital were digging a mass grave to bury 40 patients who died in recent days.

The IDF announced the first hostage death of 19-year-old Noa Marciano in Gaza. The kidnapped soldier apparently died in an Israeli bombing. The hostages held by Hamas were becoming a political issue in Israel and their families began a five-day march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to demand the government be more proactive in ensuring their release.

Hamas sought to also capitalise on the situation by announcing it could release up to 70 women and children in return for a five-day truce. The story of internal displacement in Gaza continued amidst shortage of water, food, electricity and medicines.

Kashmir woman evacuated

Jerusalem: An Indian woman from Kashmir, Lubna Nazir Shaboo, and her daughter, Karima, who had sought immediate evacuation from Gaza, safely reached Egypt with the help of Indian missions, according to her husband.

