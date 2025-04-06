DT
In Lanka, PM Modi offers prayers at revered Mahabodhi tree at Anuradhapura

The tree is believed to have grown from the Bo sapling that was brought to Sri Lanka by Sangamitta Maha Theri from India in the 3rd Century BCE, the statement added.
ANI
Updated At : 11:52 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Anuradhapura [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka on Sunday visited the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura and offered prayers at the revered Mahabodhi tree, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The temple stands as a testament to the strong civilizational linkages that form the foundation of the close India-Sri Lanka partnership.

PM Modi called the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi a living symbol of peace and that it was a humbling experience to be there..

In a post on X, he said, "Offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. It's a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism. It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday with Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake jointly inaugurated the track upgradation of the existing Maho-Omanthai railway line.

PM Modi said that India is proud to assist Sri Lanka in various as pects of their development, and this activity boosted their friendship and connectivity.

In a post on X, he said, "Boosting connectivity and enhancing friendship! In Anuradhapura, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and I jointly inaugurated the track upgradation of the existing Maho-Omanthai railway line. The signalling project which involves the installation of an advanced signalling and telecommunication system along the Maho-Anuradhapura section was also launched. India is proud to support Sri Lanka in various aspects of their development journey."

PM Modi arrived in Colombo on Saturday on a two-day State Visit to Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

