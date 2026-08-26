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Home / World / In pics: Flash floods tear through central Nepal, leave trail of destruction

In pics: Flash floods tear through central Nepal, leave trail of destruction

Authorities have urged residents living along riverbanks in five districts, including Chitwan, to move to safe locations

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:00 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Floodwater flows across a residential area, in Nepal. (@NepalPoliceHQ/X via PTI)
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Nepal sent helicopters to the rescue on Wednesday after massive flash floods swept away villages in the Himalayan nation. The waters were too high for helicopters to land in Nepal's affected areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa, with a population of about 50,000. The cause of the inundation was not immediately clear, but a deadly flash flood on the same river last year was eventually traced to the draining of a glacier lake. Image credit: PTI, Reuters

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Debris lies scattered after a sudden and massive flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa, Nepal. (Handout via PTI)

Debris lies scattered after a sudden and massive flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa, Nepal. (Handout via PTI)

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Floodwaters inundate a residential settlement in Rasuwa, Nepal. (Handout via PTI)

Floodwaters inundate a residential settlement in Rasuwa, Nepal. (Handout via PTI)

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Nepal Army and armed police force officials prepare for the rescue operation in Nepal. (Handout via PTI)

Nepal Army and armed police force officials prepare for the rescue operation in Nepal. (Handout via PTI)

Residents gather near a debris scattered area in Rasuwa, Nepal. (Handout via PTI)

Residents gather near a debris scattered area in Rasuwa, Nepal. (Handout via PTI)

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Partially submerged buildings along the riverbank due to a flash flood in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on Wednesday. Reuters

Partially submerged buildings along the riverbank due to a flash flood in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on Wednesday. Reuters

Floodwaters flows in a mountainous area, in Nepal. (@NepalPoliceHQ/X via PTI)

Floodwaters flows in a mountainous area, in Nepal. (@NepalPoliceHQ/X via PTI)

Dust and debris flow in spate from a sudden and massive flood, in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Handout via PTI)

Dust and debris flow in spate from a sudden and massive flood, in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Handout via PTI)

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