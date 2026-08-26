In pics: Flash floods tear through central Nepal, leave trail of destruction

Nepal sent helicopters to the rescue on Wednesday after massive flash floods swept away villages in the Himalayan nation. The waters were too high for helicopters to land in Nepal's affected areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa, with a population of about 50,000. The cause of the inundation was not immediately clear, but a deadly flash flood on the same river last year was eventually traced to the draining of a glacier lake. Image credit: PTI, Reuters

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