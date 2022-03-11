In Poland, Kamala calls for probe into war crimes

WARSAW, March 10
There should be an investigation into Russia's conduct in the war in Ukraine, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw, as she condemned what she said were "atrocities of unimaginable proportions".
World is watching russia’s aggression
There should be an investigation and we should all be watching. The eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of aggression and atrocities. Kamala Harris, US Vice President
Speaking alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda at a press conference in Warsaw, where she is demonstrating US support for NATO's eastern flank allies, Harris expressed outrage over the bombing Wednesday of the maternity hospital and scenes of bloodied pregnant women being evacuated, as well as other attacks on civilians. She stopped short of directly accusing Russia of having committed war crimes.
"Absolutely there should be an investigation and we should all be watching and I have no question that the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities," she told a news conference. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a special military operation to disarm its neighbour.
Kamala Harris' trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She's parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets. — Reuters
No breakthrough in Ukraine-Russia talks
Aantalay: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister says talks between the top diplomats of Moscow and Kyiv produced no breakthrough on ending the war in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. Dmytro Kuleba said he attended the meeting on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey to discuss humanitarian corridors and a ceasefire. Kuleba said there were “other decision-makers” in Russia who need to be consulted, adding he agreed with Lavrov to continue to seek a solution. AP
UKRAINE CRISIS
Putin discusses situation with Scholz
Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine in a phone call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday. It was not clear when the call took place. Reuters
Twitter launches Tor service
Washington: Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia restricted access to its service in the country. Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine. Known as an "onion" service, users can access this version of Twitter if they download the Tor browser. AP
