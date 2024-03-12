In Ramzan message, Biden says will work towards 6-week Gaza ceasefire

New Delhi, March 11
US President Joe Biden has said the US is working to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks as part of a deal that also releases hostages held by Hamas.
“While we get more life-saving aid to Gaza, the US will continue working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages. And we will continue building towards a long-term future of stability, security and peace. That includes a two-state solution to ensure Palestinians and Israelis share equal measures of freedom, dignity, security and prosperity. That is the only path towards an enduring peace,” Biden said while greeting the Muslim community across the world on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan.
The US will continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza by land, air and sea, he assured while talking of an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments of aid. “We are carrying out airdrops of aid, in coordination with our international partners, including Jordan. And we’ll continue to work with Israel to expand deliveries by land, insisting that it facilitate more routes and open more crossings to get more aid to more people,” he said.
A fortnight back also, Biden had said a ceasefire in Gaza was possible by next Monday. He was then hopeful that Israel would be willing to temporarily halt its war during Ramzan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages.
Doval meets Netanyahu
Israeli PM Netanyahu stated on X that he met Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and discussed the Gaza war situation, besides the efforts to secure release of hostages from Hamas.
Two-state solution can ensure peace in region
