Kyiv [Ukraine], July 18 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that Kyiv's long-range and mid-range drones successfully targeted several strategic Russian logistics facilities, both deep within the territory and across occupied areas.

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In a post on X, President Zelenskyy said that the retaliatory strikes hit two major logistics facilities in the Moscow and Tambov regions, located more than 500 and nearly 700 kilometres away from the front line, respectively.

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Zelenskyy said that these facilities were reportedly being used by Russia to supply sanctioned components for drone production and navigation equipment.

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"In particular, in response to Russian strikes on our civilian infrastructure and on our cities and communities, two major logistics facilities were hit - in the Moscow and Tambov regions, more than 500 and nearly 700 kilometers from the front line. The aggressor used them to supply sanctioned components for drone production and navigation equipment,' he wrote, adding that an oil facility was also struck.

Additionally, Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian mid-range strikes engaged targets in the waters of the Sea of Azov, the Black Sea, and within Crimea. President Zelenskyy stated that the operations were executed in response to ongoing Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, cities, and communities.

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"In addition, Ukrainian mid-range strikes engaged targets in the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, and in our temporarily occupied Crimea. I thank the warriors of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine - every unit of Ukraine's Defence Forces - for their precise and coordinated execution of these missions. Glory to Ukraine!" he said.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2078391827598623180

His remarks come as DW reported that Ukrainian drone attacks killed seven people and wounded 51 others across Russia, while strikes also hit logistics sites and sparked a fire at an oil depot near Moscow.

Citing Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov, DW reported that seven night-shift workers were killed, and 25 people were separately injured when drones struck a warehouse operated by Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, in Kotovsk in the Tambov region on Saturday.

The town is some 360 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

He further stated that the Russian air defences had also shot down 28 drones approaching the region and claimed the number of casualties could have been substantially higher.

A second Wildberries warehouse was hit in Elektrostal, around 50 kilometres east of Moscow, which caused injuries to 24 people, DW reported, citing Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov.

DW further reported that Wildberries co-founder and CEO Tatyana Kim has described it as a "terrible night" for Russia and the company and offered her condolences to the victims' families.

Following the tactical updates, President Zelenskyy stated that he, along with Pavlo Palisa, held extensive strategy sessions with the corps commanders overseeing the most volatile sectors of the front line.

He stated that the talks focused heavily on combat operations in the Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Oleksandrivka directions, as well as the Kharkiv region. The discussion also addressed the critical need for 155 mm long-range artillery shells, assets for mid-range strikes, and scaling up the supply of Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs).

"Today, together with Pavlo Palisa, we continued our discussions with the corps commanders defending the most intense sections of the front.We discussed the nature and specific features of combat operations on the front, particularly in the Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Oleksandrivka directions, as well as in the Kharkiv region and other, in many respects, difficult sectors. All of the commanders emphasize the importance of our fair personnel distribution program for combat brigades. The program has been in place since December and has proven its effectiveness in virtually every brigade," he stated.

In his address, President Zelenskyy underscored the operational adjustments being made to counter Russian manoeuvres and reinforce Ukraine's active defence.

"We discussed the necessary supply of weapons and equipment for combat operations, carrying out rotations, protecting our logistics, and destroying Russian logistics. We need more long-range artillery - 155 mm shells. We identified the additional assets that must be supplied for mid-range strikes. We will speak with manufacturers and everyone involved in supplying them about additional opportunities. I thank all developers and manufacturers of UGVs. This is an obvious priority for our forces, and supplies must increase. We also reviewed operational information regarding the occupiers' tasks that the Russians are trying to carry out, and the prospects for our active defense. I especially want to thank Brigadier General Voloshyn for his proposals on scaling up across the corps the work that is already producing results at the brigade level in upgrading equipment and in-house production," he added.

The developments come as Ukraine has ramped up its long-range drone offensive against key Russian military installations, energy assets, and logistical hubs to disrupt and degrade the Kremlin's frontline sustainability. (ANI)

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