In Singapore, Jaishankar discusses strategic ties

PTI

Singapore, October 20

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and held comprehensive discussions on the bilateral strategic partnership and global developments. His meeting with Balakrishnan came after he held talks with Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed with him new domains of bilateral cooperation with long-term implications.

Jaishankar, who is here on the second leg of his two-nation visit to Southeast Asia, will also meet Singapore's newly-elected President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and other senior leaders and review bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities for further collaboration.

He said he was looking forward to developing these ideas at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR). Jaishankar also met Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and held a "very productive discussion on our bilateral partnership and its prospects" and "appreciated his insights on the global situation".

