In Surrey, Jan 4 to be 'Nirmal Singh Gill Day'

Surrey (Canada), January 8

On the 25th anniversary of the brutal killing of Nirmal Singh Gill by white supremacists, one of the fastest growing municipalities of Canada made a proclamation to recognise the incident.

Gill, who was a caretaker at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, laid down his life in the line of duty on January 4, 1998, when a group of neo-Nazis came to attack the place of worship. On Saturday, the Mayor of Surrey, Brenda Locke, presented the proclamation to the relatives of Gill at a commemorative event held inside the gurdwara. —IANS