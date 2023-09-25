In Tehran, 30 bombs defused; 28 detained

Dubai, September 24

Authorities in Iran have neutralised 30 bombs meant to go off simultaneously in Tehran and detained 28 terrorists linked to the Islamic State, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing the intelligence ministry.

“Some of the members are of Islamic State and the perpetrators have a history of being affiliated with Takfiri groups in Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Kurdistan region of Iraq,” Iran’s intelligence ministry added. — Reuters

