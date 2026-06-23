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Home / World / In tit for tat, China sanctions 10 American defence firms

In tit for tat, China sanctions 10 American defence firms

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Beijing, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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China on Monday announced sanctions on 10 American military-related companies in response to a recent US move that bars some leading Chinese tech companies from defense contracts.

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Its Commerce Ministry said Chinese companies would be blocked from exporting “dual-use” items to the 10 companies, which include military drone makers and some involved in rare earth mining. Dual use refers to goods that can have military as well as non-military applications.

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The ministry said the export ban was both to safeguard China’s national security and in response to what it called the US government’s “wrongful expansion of its so-called List of Chinese Military Companies”.

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Separately, the Finance Ministry said government entities would be prohibited from buying products from 46 American companies including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles & Defence, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

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