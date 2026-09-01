"In touch with bereaved family, providing all possible assistance": Indian Embassy on death of Indian national in attack in Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 1 (ANI): The Indian embassy in Kyiv has said that it is in touch with family of the Indian national killed in the attack in Ukraine and is providing all possible assistance for early repatriation of the mortal remains.

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"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in an attack in Ukraine. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and extends its deepest condolences," Indian Embassy in Ukraine said.

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"We are providing all possible assistance for early repatriation of the mortal remains. In this regard, the Embassy is in contact with his company and the Ukrainian authorities," the Embassy added.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said that an Indian citizen was among 12 people killed after Russia launched a massive aerial assault across Ukraine overnight.

"Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack. My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones," he said in a post on X.

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"In many cities and communities, work to address the aftermath of the Russian attack has been ongoing since last night - nearly 350 first responders are involved in Kyiv and the region alone. A significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles were used in the attack. Unfortunately, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. In Boryspil, an ordinary five-story residential building was damaged. Fifty people were evacuated. All necessary services are on the ground. Businesses were also struck. Overall, 4 people were killed and 13 injured in the city. My condolences," he added. (ANI)

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