In touch with UAE authorities, four consular visits made: MEA on detention of Major Jaitly

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed it is actively engaging with the UAE authorities regarding Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been in detention in the Gulf country since 2024.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the government is currently working on the directions issued by the Delhi High Court on November 3 after a plea filed by Jaitly's family on the matter.

"We are in touch with UAE authorities. Our Embassy is brief on the matter. We have been making consular visits to him and we have done so on four occasions. We are also in close touch with his family, including his wife. We are offering all possible assistance," Jaiswal said.

"On 3rd November, this matter came up in the Delhi High Court, and the High Court gave certain directions. Based on those directions, we are providing all possible assistance to Major Vikrant," he added.

The MEA's comments come after actor Celina Jaitly, sister of Major Jaitly, approached the Delhi High Court seeking legal and medical assistance for her brother, who has been detained in the UAE since 2024.

The court has issued a notice to the central government, directing it to file a status report within four weeks and directed the appointment of a nodal officer to monitor the case and ensure effective communication and assistance. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 4.

Celina Jaitly has claimed that her brother has been abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi. He has been in detention for the past 14 months without access to proper legal and medical assistance.

Jaitly moved the plea application through advocate Madhav Aggarwal, which stated that her brother was illegally abducted and detained in the UAE for over a year, since October 6, 2024. He had been residing in the UAE since 2016 and was employed with the MATITI Group, engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services.

The petitioner has alleged that, despite the passage of over one year, the MEA has failed to secure basic information about the detainee, including his welfare conditions and legal status. (ANI)

