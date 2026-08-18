In touch with UK High Commission, Foreign Office to ensure his well-being: MEA on Captain Ajay Pant in custody in London

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring the case of Indian national Captain Ajay Pant, who is in judicial custody in the United Kingdom and is in touch with British authorities, his lawyers and family to ensure his well-being.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a biweekly press briefing, said that the matter was legal in nature but confirmed that the Indian High Commission in London was providing consular assistance to Pant and had also raised the issue with British authorities.

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"I would say that this is a legal matter but we are closely following this particular issue. We continue to be in touch with the lawyers of Captain Ajay Pant, as well as his family. Our High Commission paid a consular visit to him on 24th June to enquire about his well-being. We are also in touch with the UK High Commission here on this particular matter as well as with the UK Foreign Office so as to ensure the well-being of Captain Pant. I shall keep you updated on this particular issue," Jaiswal said.

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According to information shared earlier by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office on June 25, Pant, a resident of Uttarakhand, is currently lodged in judicial custody at HMP Winchester.

The Indian High Commission in London had established contact with Pant through the prison's telephone system on June 19. During the conversation, Pant informed officials that he was in good health and receiving medical facilities available at the prison. He also said he remained in regular contact with his wife.

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The High Commission has also taken up the matter with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), seeking to ensure that Pant receives timely consular assistance and that his safety, health and legal rights are protected.

It has been maintaining contact with Pant's wife, his employer Energeios Maritime Private Limited, his legal representatives and other concerned parties. The company has assured full legal support to Pant and assistance to his family.

The High Commission also informed the Uttarakhand government that Pant was remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a court. His hearing was on July 16.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of its citizens and is in continuous contact with the Government of India, the MEA and the Indian High Commission regarding Pant's case.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that all concerned agencies were working in coordination to provide necessary assistance and support to Pant. (ANI)

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