In UK Parl, Zelenskyy hails British support

PTI

London, February 8

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday predicted that Russia would lose the war against his country, and thanked the Britain for their support from “Day One” since Moscow’s military offensive.

“I stand before you on behalf of our brave soldiers who are right now under artillery fire,” Zelenskyy said in address to Parliament, during which he complimented the “strong British character”.

“This lies at the core of our, and also your, traditions,” he said ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

This is his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“We know freedom will win, we know Russia will lose and the victory will change the world,” he declared in his address at Westminster Hall.

To coincide with the visit, Sunak extended UK’s ongoing support to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines to help upskill their defensive capabilities to thwart Russian onslaught.

According to UK government officials, the leaders will discuss a two-pronged approach to Britain’s support for Ukraine, starting with an immediate surge of military equipment to the country to help counter Russia’s “offensive” and reinforced by long-term support.

“President Zelenskyy’s visit is a testament to his country’s courage and the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Sunak said.