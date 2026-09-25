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Home / World / In world’s 1st, AI agent hacks Australian health portal

In world’s 1st, AI agent hacks Australian health portal

Fuels worry over ability of firms to contain technology

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Reuters
Sydney, Updated At : 06:23 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Australia said on Wednesday that an AI agent developed by OpenAI breached a government health data portal in June, gaining unauthorised access to public and non-public files, in what could be the first known instance of an AI agent hacking a government website.

The breach marks one of the high-profile incidents of AI agents accessing external systems outside the US, and could fuel concerns about developers' ability to contain the technology.

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Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the OpenAI agent gained unauthorised access to the medical statistics portal of a government agency responsible for non-sensitive health data and statistics, including public medical spending.

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“Evidence currently available suggests there is no broader compromise to the... network. Nonetheless, this situation is obviously unacceptable," Albanese said during a media briefing in New York, where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

He said investigations continue and Australia has expressed its "extreme concern about this incident" directly to OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman.

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The incident comes after OpenAI and Anthropic, in separate submissions to a parliamentary inquiry this month, urged Australia to reconsider a ban preventing them from using the country's creative content to train their models.

In a statement, OpenAI said it "identified activity involving several Australian government websites and services as our models attempted to look up answers ... our models took actions we did not intend."

"Our review found no evidence of patient records being accessed. The information accessed included aggregate health statistics and internal file names," it said.

A separate high-profile incident, a mid-July intrusion into open-source AI repository Hugging Face, was only detected about a week after it took place, according to time lines released by OpenAI and independent investigators. This helped ignite a global conversation about the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI models.

Rivals Anthropic, Google's Gemini and Meta have also disclosed incidents of their agents accessing external systems.

Some of America's top AI executives, including Altman, have called for a slowdown of AI development, citing, among other things, the threat of devastating cyberattacks by out-of-control agents.

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